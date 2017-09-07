Public call for more police on streets of South Yorkshire

Members of the public are calling for more police officers on the streets of South Yorkshire.

In a police survey, completed by nearly 4,922 South Yorkshire residents, 41 per cent said their confidence in the county's police force would increase with more visible policing.

The results were announced in the same week that the South Yorkshire Police Federation called for more police officers to be employed in a bid to ease workload pressures and boost morale amongst bobbies.

There are 2,516 police officers in South Yorkshire Police today compared with 2,974 in 2010 - a reduction of 458.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson gathered the views of local residents in a series of 14 community events across the county earlier this year.

Residents could also complete the survey online.

Bosses said the results will be used to help 'design and deliver' the police service of the future.

The survey found that 48 per cent of those who took part want more personal interaction with local officers.

It also found that 34 per cent of those questioned believe that tackling anti-social behaviour should be the police force's top priority.

Chief Superintendent Scott Green, leading on the force’s neighbourhood policing review, said: “First of all, thank you to everyone who filled in the survey - the results will assist us in designing and delivering an effective neighbourhood policing service, as far as possible.

“People within all communities across South Yorkshire had their say and we will return to meet those communities following implementation to find out how we’re doing.

"Across South Yorkshire, we’re also working very closely with partners to deliver on our promises, with dedicated officers immersing themselves in this project and collaborating wherever possible.

“Over the coming weeks, we’re starting to make some initial changes to how we deliver neighbourhood policing, but there is still work to do. We will keep you updated along the way, so please look out for updates.”