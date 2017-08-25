Pub wall becomes canvas for latest piece of street art in Sheffield

The side of a Sheffield pub is the location of Sheffield's latest piece of street art.

The painting shows a woman sat down holding a book has appeared on the corner of the Red Deer pub, on Pitt Lane, in the city centre.

Street art is scattered around the city centre - showing the incredible talent that artists in Sheffield have to offer.

Some of the most well-known creations in the city include Pete McKee's The Snog on the side of Fagan's Pub on Broad Lane, Attenborough on Charles Street by Rocket01 and Phlegm's mural on the wall of the Rutland Arms on Brown Street.