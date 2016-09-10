Pub marks becoming Sheffield Wednesday fan venue with live owl show

A Wadsley pub is holding a special family fun day - complete with live owl show - to show its support for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Horse & Jockey on Wadsley Lane has announced a change of policy on match days to become a home fans only venue - starting today with the game against Wigan Athletic.

To mark the occasion, fans of the Owls will be able to watch a live owl show and take part in a penalty shoot-out competition.

Stancill Brewery, which operates the Horse & Jockey, has produced a special beer available on match days, called 'Owls'.

Matthew Weigold, pub manager said: “From September 10, The Horse & Jockey will be open to home fans only during Sheffield Wednesday matches.

"Since taking over the running of the pub we have worked hard to create a family-friendly, community atmosphere which can be enjoyed by home fans of all ages during match days.

“Our Family Fun Day will kick off the significant change for the pub and we will be opening to fans of all ages to enjoy a range of activities in a family friendly environment.”

The Horse & Jockey Home Fans’ Family Fun Day is free to attend and open to Sheffield Wednesday fans only, starting at 12pm and finishing at 3pm.