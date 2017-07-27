Protesters gather to oppose 'illegal eviction' of Sheffield family

Dozens of protesters gathered to oppose a planned eviction of a family from a Sheffield home.

Campaigners from the ACORN anti-eviction group formed a blockade around the property on Abbeydale Road to stop what they called an 'illegal eviction'.

Protesters made a scene along the road as they planned to meet the landlord to discuss the case.

The group said for three years the Khan* family of Abbeydale Road have asked for essential maintenance to their flat.

Despite paying their rent, the group added the family of four have been 'forced to live with a pest infestation and ongoing disrepair including damp and broken kitchen units'.

Last month, instead of acting on the tenants’ requests, the landlord instead 'chose to illegally serve four weeks notice to leave', ACORN campaigners said.

Protesters from tenants campaign group

Tenant Mr Khan said “This is the last option we have. We would like to move because the place is bad but it is difficult to find an affordable home near our children’s nursery and school."

ACORN Sheffield coordinator Michael Scarborough said: “I know from experience that living in privately rented housing is precarious at the best of times and the possibility of evictio reminds us that we are not in control of our homes or our lives.

"But when renters unionise, we can say no to evictions, which is especially important when evictions are illegal and will leave families homeless like in this case. That’s something

we can't do as individuals - It's time to put the unity back in community.

"Not only will our action help stop a family from becoming homeless, it will send a message to rogue landlords in Sheffield that they have a union to contend with.

Protesters from tenants campaign group

*The family's name has been changed to protect their identity.

The Star will be attempting to contact the landlord in question.

Protesters from tenants campaign group