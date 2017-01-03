Protest after man shot dead by police in West Yorkshire - update

A group of men have been protesting after a man was shot dead by police on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

The men tonight - Tuesday - gathered at the spot where 28-year-old father of two, Mohammed Yasser Yaqub was shot during a ‘pre-planned’ police operation.

A gun has been found in the car he was travelling in when he was shot dead by police on a motorway slip road, the Independent Police Complaints Commission has said.

Mr Yaqub died after he was shot by police at junction 24 of the M62 at Ainley Top, just north of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on Monday evening.

His death is being investigated by the IPCC, which said in a statement: “What appears to be a non-police issue firearm was discovered in the vehicle in which Mr Yaqub was travelling, and is being further examined.”

The IPCC said a post-mortem examination on Mr Yaqub’s body will take place on Wednesday and investigators are continuing to seek any relevant CCTV footage.

IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: “My thoughts are with Mr Yaqub’s family and all those affected at this difficult time.

“Though in its early stages, this investigation is making good progress but will be complex.

“We will be working hard to establish exactly what happened and would ask for patience while our investigation continues.”

West Yorkshire Police said its operation, which included stopping another car near Bradford, “related to information received about criminal possession of a firearm” and was not terror-related.

Five people were arrested across the two vehicle stops - three in Huddersfield and two in Bradford - and remain in custody.

Several of those arrested needed hospital treatment for injuries “not related to firearm discharge” but no police officers were hurt, a force spokesman said.

Mr Yaqub was from the Crosland Moor area of Huddersfield, where his father is a well-known businessman.

In a statement, Mr Yaqub’s Bradford-based lawyers said: “Mr Yaqub’s family are in shock, and are distraught. They would ask the media to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“The family are fully aware that the incident that led to the death of Mr Yaqub is currently being investigated by the IPCC and they do not wish to make any further comment at this stage.”