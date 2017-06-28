Prosecutors to announce decisions on possible charges over Hillsborough disaster

The Crown Prosecution Service will today announce its decisions on whether individuals or organisations will face charges relating to the Hillsborough disaster.

Families of the 96 men, women and children killed at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough will gather in Warrington to be informed of the decisions.

Operation Resolve, which investigated the causes of the disaster, and the Independent Police Complaints Commission passed files of evidence relating to 23 suspects, including individuals and organisations, to the CPS earlier this year.

Last year, new inquests found the 96 football fans crushed at the match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest were unlawfully killed in the disaster.

The jury also identified errors in the police planning and response, the actions of commanding officers, the safety certification of the ground, the management of the stadium by Sheffield Wednesday FC and the response of the ambulance service.

It also found there were dangerous features in the stadium design .

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said it would be a 'monumental day in the fight for justice'.

He said: "It is a day that many thought would never come and a day that, on more than one occasion, seemed impossible.

"The uncompromising determination and fight from the families and campaigners over the last 28 years has been an example to the rest of the country that sometimes, the impossible is achievable."

He added: "We have to allow that process to happen and trust that those responsible will be held accountable for their actions."