Proposed HS2 Parkway station sites in Doncaster revealed

Three Doncaster locations are on a shortlist of site for a parkway station for HS2, it is reported.

They are among eight options which are said to be under consideration by bosses who are looking at the High Speed rail link through South Yorkshire.

It is reported that the Mexborough, Hickleton and Clayton are included in the shortlist of eight sites.

Also on the list are Bramley, Wales and Hooton Roberts in Rotherham, and Fiztwilliam and Hemsworth in West Yorkshire.

Chairman of Hickleton Parish Council, Christine Jackson, is concerned about the proposals.

She said: “Hickleton is just a village of 110 houses. I presume this station would be on the outskirts of the village. That’s all agricultural land and green belt.

“As for the roads going through it at the moment, there is an A road that has too much traffic so I presume you would have a green belt area with a car park, and people would struggle to get to it.

“You would lose the sense of it being a conservation area so I can’t really see anything good from it.”

Martin McKervey, a representative of the Sheffield City Region on Transport for the North said it was only if the proposed new route was approved by the Governments that the Parkway Station would be built.

Consultation is still ongoing on the scheme.

But he said he thought the city region needed to commit to securing a parkway station and connectivity for the Sheffield loop, which was important for economic growth.

HS2 revealed the shortlist in a meeting with Doncaster Council this week.

If the station was built, it would mean 400m trains using the station. It is not known how many of the trains would stop there.

There would be 1700 parking spaces - the same number as the Frenchgate shopping centre in Doncaster town centre, the meeting heard