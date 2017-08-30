Proposal to clean up South Yorkshire town receives overwhelming backing from locals

Residents and businesses have given their overwhelming support to a proposal for new powers to clean up a South Yorkshire town centre.

Public consultation has revealed that 95 per cent of Rotherham locals would be behind a public spaces protection order to curb bad behaviour, foul language and public alcohol consumption in the town.

The tough new lawas would also ban 'chugging' and harassing behaviour.

If approved, the order would apply for three years, with a review after 12 months to assess its impact and make necessary adjustments.

Rotherham Youth Cabinet gave its unanimous support, alongside 99 per cent of local businesses who were consulted.

The proposal is due to go before Rotherham’s Cabinet and Commissioners’ decision making meeting on Monday, September 11, and the order would see individuals who break the prohibitions receive a £100 penalty or, if they fail to pay the fine, liable for prosecution.

Councillor Emma Hoddinott, cabinet member for community safety, said: “The consultation showed a lot of public support for taking this approach, and introducing new powers to tackle the minority in the town centre that prevent other people enjoying it.

"These proposals will now be taken forward and start to come into force next month.”

