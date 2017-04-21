Prolific burglar jailed for string of offences in Sheffield

A prolific burglar is behind bars for a string of break-ins across Sheffield.

John Nicholson, aged 40, of no fixed abode, was jailed for five years after admitting two burglaries and asking for another five break-ins and two pedal cycle thefts to be taken into account.

He was caught after police officers investigating two burglaries of flats in Rockingham Street and Westfield Terrace, in the city centre, found CCTV footage of Nicholson on both occasions.

Acting Sergeant Ryan Griffiths said: “Nicholson is a prolific burglar who has received a considerable jail term for multiple burglaries in Sheffield.

“Burglary remains an incredibly intrusive and distressing crime, which can lead to victims feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“This is not acceptable and South Yorkshire Police works incredibly hard to ensure individuals that continue to commit these crimes are apprehended, charged and brought before the courts.”