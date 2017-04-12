Professor’s tour of ‘forgotten’ library

Tall tales, ridiculous revelations and amazing anecdotes are all on the menu of a new ‘alternative’ city tour.

Tall Unlikely Tales will take visitors behind the scenes of Sheffield Central Library later this month, delving into darkened corners and sneaking into forgotten library stacks.

The tour, which will be led by ‘Professor Horace Cope’ on April 27, forms part of the Sheffield Library Multi-Story Festival, which will see a whole host of events taking place throughout April to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Sheffield’s public libraries.

A spokesman for Sheffield Libraries said: “Join us for a journey into the deepest and darkest depths and recesses of the library and see parts of the building usually unseen by the public.

“The tour involves climbing many steps, passes through confined spaces and areas of low light level, for which we will provide torches, so will be unsuitable for those with limited mobility or a nervous disposition. We advise people to wear sturdy footwear.”

Paul Casson-Yardley, artistic director of Sheffield’s Cry Havoc! Theatre Company, who will play the part of Professor Horace Cope, said: “Sheffield Central Library is such a beautiful art deco building that I’ve known all my life and I feel honoured to be leading this tour. In its time, it’s been a music hall and a hospital, so we’re planning to include a smattering of history, a soupcon of suspense and a large dollop of hogwash in the event. We are delighted to have a chance to celebrate and enjoy this fantastic building, and we hope that our guests will enjoy exploring spaces that are not usually accessible to the public, deep down in the depths of the library stack!”

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk for tickets.