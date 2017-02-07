PRODUCT RECALL: Ann Summers recalls sex toy which could become damaged after 'extended use'

Lingerie giant Ann Summers is recalling a sex toy over fears it could break if used for too long.

The recall has been issued on the company's Moregasm Black Power Wand' vibrator across all 134 stores and online.

Some users have reported that the wires in the £58.50 toy become exposed after repeated use.

A notice placed in the window of branches sayss: “The quality and safety of our products are of paramount importance to us.

“Therefore, as a precautionary measure we are recalling the above product."