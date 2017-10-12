Probe into flat blaze above Barnsley flat

An investigation is underway into the cause of a blaze above a flat in Barnsley.

Crews were alerted to the fire in Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, at 7am and found an empty flat alight.

Firefighters spent around four hours at the scene and battled to contain the flames to one room.

An investigation has been launched but it is believed that the fire was accidental.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The flat which was above a shop was well alight when firefighters from Dearne, Adwick and Edlington attended.

There was no-one in the flat at the time and the fire crews worked hard to keep the fire contained to just one room.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to tackle the fire.

Fire crews left the scene at 11am.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will now take place, though initial thoughts are that this was an accidental fire.