Probe into cause of blaze at former Barnsley nightclub continues

Fire investigators are still trying to establish what started a blaze which destroyed a Barnsley nightclub.

The blaze at the former Chicago Rock club, New Street, Barnsley town centre, left the Grade II listed building unstable.

It has remained cordoned off since fire gutted the building in the early hours of Thursday, August 18 and demolition work is underway.

Firefighters were first alerted to the blaze at 12.45am and spent three hours at the scene.

They were called back at 5.20am after reports that the building was well alight again.

The former club and Co-operative was due to be converted into a family entertainment centre, with a restaurant, bar, laser quest and children's play area.