Prisoner boasts Doncaster jail is like a ‘holiday camp’

A thug jailed for attacking two women has bragged on Facebook that life in a Doncaster prison is ‘like a holiday camp’.

Tristan Wilson, aged 20, has shared public ‘cellfies’ as well as a foul-mouthed rap video from inside Doncaster Prison boasting of his lifestyle.

Wilson was jailed for eight weeks last month for crimes including assaulting and harassing two women.

A friend asked how he could post on Facebook from inside: “How come you’re on Face?”

Wilson replied that living in prison was ‘like a holiday camp’.

The inmate is seen grinning in his Facebook profile picture from inside the Category B jail and he boasts about his seemingly cushy lifestyle. He was convicted of assault by beating and assault against two women, damage to property and possession of class A drugs.

Wilson posted a two and a half minute video on Facebook where he and two other prisoners rap to a camera.

With the caption ‘This is what boredom does to you,’ Wilson is seen in the clip wearing a T-shirt and dancing in his cell before ripping off his top.

In the clip, with music blaring in the background he uses racist and foul phrases and it has been viewed 1,300 times in 17 hours and had 95 likes.

An old friend, who spotted the posts, said: “Tristan is posting loads of pictures on Facebook from a smartphone.

“He’s been sharing pictures from inside the can and the quality of the pictures is pretty good.

“He’s been boasting about how great his life is from inside prison.

“There are topless pics of the guys and talking about how great their lives are.

“It doesn’t seem as if he is showing much remorse for whatever he’s done to get in there for.”

On July 21, Wilson, from Baildon, West Yorkshire, first posted from behind bars asking friends to write to him.

A week later on July 27, Wilson posted again to say he was ‘bored’.

The same day he posted a picture with another inmate inside his cell flexing his biceps in a vest.

Again on August 1 he boasted life behind bars is ‘way too nice’ - and shared a topless photo with the same cellmate.

He commented on the post that he was living ‘like a king’.

On August 9 he shared the rap video and friends responded to say he had ‘made their day’.

Wilson has 2,507 friends on the social media website.

Jerry Spencer, Serco’s contract director at HMP Doncaster, said: “Prisoners are not allowed to use social media under any circumstances and we have a zero tolerance approach to anyone who does so.

“We have taken immediate action to investigate this alleged incident and if it is proven to be true we will not hesitate to take all necessary steps to prevent a reoccurrence and if appropriate prosecute any individuals involved.”