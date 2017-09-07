Primark Meadowhall to be transformed into a huge superstore and this is when it will open

Have your say

Primark is set for a massive extension at its Meadowhall store as part of an exciting revamp at the shopping centre.

The Star reported back in May that a raft of new stores were set to arrive at Meadowhall with a number of shops being extended.

Flannels, Neal's Yard, Godiva, Tag Heur and Nespresso were all confirmed to open in the shopping centre plus four redesigns.

All Saints, Hollister, Hugo Boss and House of Fraser will all be refurbished with new brands including Kate Spade and Ralph Lauren handbags introduced to the store.

Meadowhall also announced eight new retail signings and upsizes for Primark, Sports Direct, Wilko, Timberland and Second Cup.

Primark will extend its store by a massive 21,300 sq ft on the lower level which will result in a total selling space of 70,800 sq ft over two levels.

The store extension is expected to open next Spring.

Richard Crowther, Asset Manager for British Land, said: “Our strategy is to ensure Meadowhall’s offer reflects consumers’ changing modern lifestyles.

"Attracting these premium brands to the line-up achieves this objective and is a great endorsement of the enhanced environment we and our occupiers are creating at the centre.”

In October 2016, a huge new 80,000 sq ft Primark opened on The Moor after closing its doors on High Street.