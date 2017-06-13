Pride in our schools: Wincobank Nursery Infant School

It will be a year of improvement at Wincobank Nursery Infant School.

But it is not the impressive teaching and thriving pupils who are getting a new lease of life – it is the school facilities.

The outdoor climbing equipment is getting a new lease of life, the roof is getting some much-needed repairs and the nursery provision is being expanded.

Headteacher Linda Hoyle said: “We have had a massive grant just come through to replace the roof which is leaking in about 20 places.

“It is going to be absolutely amazing. We are going to be able to finish the decoration programme.We’ve also been allocated a grant to be able to offer the 30 hours of free childcare in our nursery.

“We are creating a new room for physical and musical play for the youngest children, to allow the 30 hours to take place.

“We are taking an outside provision area and storage space and turning it into a classroom space.

“We are going to use it very differently.

“There will be lots of physical play and music so the children who come here for more hours can have more physical play.” The nursery is popular with many families in the area due to its flexible days, meaning nursery and two-year-olds do not have to attend strict sessions. Instead families choose more suitable hours around their schedules.

Outdoor provision is one of the big projects for the school this year, which includes developing an outdoor nature trail and improving outdoor climbing equipment.

Mrs Hoyle said: “We are going massive on outdoors – it’s one of our big projects this year.

“We are planning an outdoor nature trail.

“There will be bird boxes, tree identification signs and a wildflower area so the children can walk around the school grounds and notice different things.

“We also have nice outdoor climbing equipment, but it is looking a little tired so it’s getting repainted and we’re putting a new soft surface down. We are also developing a second playground for the nursery and reception children.

“It’s all about the outdoors this year.

“The first years I was here it was about improving literacy and numeracy.”