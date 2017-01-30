Pregnant woman attacked in Sheffield park

A police probe is underway into an attack on a woman in a Sheffield park.

The 28-year-old was punched in Mount Pleasant Park, Sharrow and either fell or collapsed to the ground, where the attack continued.

The woman, who is 11 weeks pregnant, had arranged to meet the father of her unborn child in the park and claims she was attacked by one of his friends.

She said the man she had arranged to meet in the early hours of Friday does not want her to keep their child.

An investigation into the attack has been launched.

The victim said: "I feel that the intention was to try to make me miscarry.

"I now have to wait until my 12 week scan to find out if everything is ok."

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A report was received on Friday, January 27 at 1.40am that a 28-year-old woman had been assaulted at Mount Pleasant Park on Herschell Road.

"It’s believed a woman punched the victim to the head, causing her to fall to the floor.

"Officers are investigating the incident and would ask anyone with information to call us."

Call 101 quoting incident number 58 of January 27.

