Power tools and caravan stolen during series of thefts

Police are investigating a series of thefts in the south west area of Sheffield.

The area's local policing team received a number of reports of vehicle crime between Wednesday and Friday.

Power tools were stolen from a van in Goodwin Road, Heeley, and items were taken from a vehicle on Abbeydale Road, Millhouses, overnight on Wednesday.

Number plates were stolen from a vehicle in Cemetary Road, Sharrow on Thursday, while overnight on Friday a motorbike was taken from Shoreham Street, Highfield.

Thieves took a caravan which was parked on Edmund Avenue, Bradway during the daytime on Wednesday.

The team is also investigating two burglaries.

Thieves gained entry to a property through an unlocked back door in Vincent Road, Sharrow on Wednesday night.

A property in Batemoor Place, Batemoor was burgled on Friday evening and thieves forced entry through a ground floor window.

There were also two attempted thefts from sheds in Gleadless Road, Heeley overnight on Friday. Nothing was taken.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.