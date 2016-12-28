Power outage leaves woman trapped in Sheffield hotel lift

An Australian woman in Sheffield for a surprise family reunion was left stuck in a lift for more than an hour on Tuesday after a power outage at one of the city's hotels.

The woman became stranded in the lift at about 2.40pm at the Holiday Inn Sheffield on Victoria Station Road.

She was freed shortly before 4pm. A technician from Doncaster was called to the hotel, along with a crew from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Complicating matters for the rescuers was the position of the lift. It was stuck between floors two and three, making a manual override of the doors almost impossible.

They slid her out through a four-foot gap between the floor of the jammed lift and the hotel corridor.

The visibly shaken woman, a 58-year-old, had only flown into the country with her husband, 60, that morning.

They had landed in Manchester at 6am before taking the train across the Pennines to Sheffield.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she would be a faithful user of the stairs from now on.

"I'm never getting in a lift again," she said.

She said she pressed the emergency button in the lift but no-one came to her aid.

Eventually, a cleaner heard her increasingly desperate cries for help.

"I was banging on the doors but no-one could hear me," the woman said.

The couple, who have been married for 36 years, will be in the country for three weeks.

The hotel has been approached for comment, but had not done so by Wednesday afternoon.

In the news

Sheffield social care delays result in huge rise in cancelled hospital operations

Sheffield hospitals make £2.8m from car parking charges

Sheffield to benefit from Co-op expansion plan

Sheffield bed firm under investigation after death of baby

Cobnar Cottage to be put up for sale after complete refurbishment

Arctic Monkeys confirm new album rumours in Sheffield

Sheffield mental health service fears for future as NHS cuts loom

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE