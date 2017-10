Have your say

A power cut has today hit 70 homes in South Yorkshire and north east Derbyshire.

About 60 properties have been without power on Carr Lane, Dronfield, since just before 2pm.

Meanwhile, a power cut has affected about 10 homes in Old Mill Lane, Barnsley, since about 10.40am.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are at both sites attempting to fix the problem.