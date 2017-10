Have your say

More than 100 Sheffield homes have been hit by a power cut today.

The lights went out on about 100 properties in and around Lydgate Lane, Crookes, at 11.40am. The power is due back on by 3pm.

Minutes later the power went off at about 20 homes in Nether Ley Croft, Chapeltown, but the electric is due to return by 2pm.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are at both sites attempting to fix the problem.