Power cut hits 80 South Yorkshire homes

A power cut has hit 80 homes across South Yorkshire this morning.

The worst affected area is Bentley in Doncaster where the outage has affected 80 properties since 11.15pm last night.

It is expected to be back on by noon.

There are also 20 homes in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, which have been without power since late last night. It is also due to be back on by noon.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are at both sites attempting to fix the problem.