Power cut hits 70 Sheffield homes

A power cut has hit 70 Sheffield homes this morning.
The power went off on several streets in Stocksbridge at about 8.50am.
Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem and it should be back on at noon.
A power cut has hit 70 Sheffield homes this morning.
The power went off on several streets in Stocksbridge at about 8.50am.
Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem and it should be back on at noon.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.