Power cut hits 160 Sheffield homes and businesses

A power cut has hit 160 homes and businesses in Sheffield this afternoon.

The worst affected area is Tinsley in which 90 properties are affected.

It was reported at 7.40am and it is expected to be back on by 6pm.

A second outage hit 50 homes in Charnock just after noon and the power is due back on by 5.30pm.

Over in the Middlewood Road area of Hillsborough, 20 homes were affected at 10am.

The electric is due to return by 4pm.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.