Porsche torched in arson attack in Sheffield

A Porsche was torched in an arson attack in Sheffield last night.

The car was found burning in a car park off Stalker Lees Road, Sharrow, at 8.05pm.

Firefighters who dealt with the blaze said it was started deliberately.

Last night, Doncaster crews dealt with tyres and rubbish set on fire in Pine Hall Road, Barnby Dun; rubbish set alight on a building site in Granby Road, Edlington and an old sofa and rubbish fired in Green Lane, Instoneville.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.