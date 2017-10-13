Popular Sheffield vintage shop to be transformed into a new gin bar

A popular vintage shop is set to be transformed into a new gin bar next month.

Vintedge, on Abbeydale Road, has revealed plans to open a new bar serving more than 50 different gins and a gin-inspired cocktail menu.

The bar will open up in the middle of November and will have room for around 60 gin-loving customers.

Vintedge, owned by Sally Mastin, has been operating successfully in Sheffield for five years but said she's looking forward to becoming the latest bar on the street.

She said: "We turned the shop into a gin bar a while ago after we bought a gin wagon. It was operating at the back of the shop and then we did another in Totley.

"That's when it really went wild and we had queues down the street.

"We've always been big gin drinkers and the success of the wagon just convinced us to go for it.

"We've got it all painted now and we've kept the flooring and the original doors to the manager's office of the bank."

The vintage arcade currently has a huge following in the Sheffield Antiques Quarter on Abbeydale Road; selling everything from retro furniture to kitsch home ware.

However, they will become the latest bar to open on Abbeydale Road in the middle of November and will join Picture House Social and The Broadfield with plans for a new wine bar also submitted to the council.

It's a really good place to be right now. There's hop hideout, the picture house, the broadfield and there could be another wine bar here but they're waiting to get the go ahead. It's a great little bar crawl," Sally said.