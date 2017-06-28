Popular Sheffield pub will remain closed until 'all options' explored

The owners of a popular Sheffield city centre pub have confirmed it will remain closed "until all options have been explored".

A notice appeared on the window of Stone & Taps, on Glossop Street, on Monday morning informing customers that the site had been closed.

The pub, which opened up on the site of the former The Swim Inn pub, had been trading for less than six months prior to its closure.

It was one of 11 pubs bought by Hawthorn Leisure from JD Wetherspoon but now the company said the pub needs to move in a "new direction".

A spokesperson for Hawthorn Leisure said: "After assessing recent months trading, we have determined that the pub on Glossop Road needs a new direction.

"Its future is undecided at this point in time and will remain closed until all options have been explored and a conclusion has been reached on achieving the best potential for the site"

Stone & Taps launched on Thursday, February 2, with an official opening party; complete with a refurbishment and brand new menu.