Popular pub in Sheffield city centre announces its sudden closure

A popular pub in Sheffield city centre has closed down, less than six months after it reopened.

A sign has appeared on the window of Stone & Taps on Glossop street informing customers that "this site is now closed".

Stone & Taps on Glossop Street opened in February this year following the closure of The Swim Inn pub on the same site.

Notices appeared on the door of the former Swim Inn pub, part of the Wetherspoons chain, informating customers of its closure at the start of this year.

This was after the Taps' parent company, Hawthorn Leisure, bought 11 sites from from JD Wetherspoon last May, including one on Rotherham's High Street.

Stone & Taps launched on Thursday, February 2, with an official opening party; complete with a refurbishment and brand new menu.

The pub proved popular with customers, offering a range of beers, pizzas and burgers as well as take aways.

Speaking to The Star back in March, the pub's manager Kyle Peace said the real challenge would be to change the culture of the old site.

He said: "We’ve kind of moved away from what we were before

"Before, it was very much daytime drinkers and value sort of stuff, and we’ve moved away from that.

“It’s still not expensive - we like to think it’s affordable and good quality - and customers that have come in have liked the change of clientele and the feel of the place.

“The feedback has been really positive.”

Hawthorn Leisure has been approached for comment.