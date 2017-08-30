Popular high-street home and garden store Wilkos to open in South Yorkshire shopping park

One of Britain's best loved value home and garden retailers will open its doors to its new store next month.

Wilko will open at Cortonwood Shopping Park on Wednesday, September 6 at 9am.

Wilko in Sheffield

To mark the occasion, a special launch day activity has been planned including a £20 gift card for the first 100 shoppers.

Wilko Cortonwood Manager, Rose Lowery-Mcleen said: “The team is busy preparing the final touches to the store ahead of the official opening on 6 September.”

“We are very excited to welcome the customers to come and see our wide range of products at everyday stay low prices. We know shoppers will be impressed by the quality and value we have to offer this summer. It’s the perfect time to come and browse our collections.”

“We’ve got lots of exciting things planned for the launch day including a giveaway for the first 100 customers through the door so we hope everyone can come and join us to celebrate Wilko’s new home in Cortonwood Shopping Park.”

A representative from Refuge will lead a ceremonial ribbon cutting along with Wilko Retail Director, Anthony Houghton, and Wilko Cortonwood Branch Manager, Rose Lowery Mcleen.