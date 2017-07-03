Popular Doncaster pub landlord steps down after 45 years of pulling pints

A popular and well-known Doncaster pub landlord has stepped down after nearly half a century behind the bar.

Terry Oates, landlord of The Stag Inn in Dockin Hill Road, waved farewell to the pub with wife Sharon on Saturday, calling time on a 45-year career at a string of Doncaster pubs.

Terry during his time at the Olde Castle.

Mr Oates, who had been in charge at The Stag since 1998, was previously in charge of The Olde Castle in Doncaster Market Place and the White Hart in Thorne.

During his time pulling pints, he was also president of the Doncaster Licensed Victuallers' Association, the local body which oversees the running of the town's pubs.

Announcing his farewell on Facebook, he wrote: "Well it's time to call it a day, after 45 years as licensees Sharon and I are going to work our last shift in the pub.

"We would just like to thank everyone for your friendship and support over the years.

The Stag Inn in Dockin Hill Road.

"It's been fun - had some great mentors in my time - my dad and George Bailey kept me on the straight and narrow many a time - I owe them so much.

"Also a big thank you to my three children who despite at times I am sure have felt neglected owing to the nature of the job, have gone on to make a success of their lives, we love you dearly.

"People ask what are we going to do now - well we're going to get to know our grandchildren better."