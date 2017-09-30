Popular Doncaster doorman passes away following battle with cancer

Have your say

A popular Doncaster doorman whose friends set up a fundraising campaign to pay for his funeral as he battled terminal cancer has died.

David Nottingham, aged 38, a former boxer and familiar sight on the town's nightlife scene on the doors of pubs and clubs, passed away this morning from adrenal cancer.

Friends of Mr Nottingham had set up a Crowdfunding campaign to help raise the cash for Stainforth-based Mr Nottingham's family.

They have so far raised more than £1,900 towards the £2,500 target.

Tributes have been flooding onto the fundraising page and social media for Mr Nottingham.

Mark Pook wrote: "He gave me so many laughs over the years while always looking out for me."

Richard Stephenson wrote: "You will be missed buddy."

Glyn Tate wrote: "You will be sadly missed what a guy we will never forget you mate and colleague. God bless and sleep tight."

Ian Mcalpine wrote: "It's a very very sad day RIP David Nottingham. A true gent taken from us to early."

Anyone who wants to contribute to the campaign can visit the Crowdfunding page HERE