Popular Division Street restaurant to open new store in Meadowhall

A popular restaurant on Division Street will be opening another store at Meadowhall before Christmas.

Japanese fast-food cafe Let's Sushi will open up a new restaurant in Meadowhall, offering fresh sushi and bento boxes alongside soups and other hot dishes.

This will be the second new restaurant to open in Meadowhall before Christmas with Gourmet Burger Kitchen set to open its doors in November.

Alice Keown, F&B Asset Manager for British Land, said: “Meadowhall's £60 million refurbishment has been a key factor in securing new brands.

"Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Let’s Sushi signing is particularly exciting as it will add even more variety and choice to the Oasis Dining Quarter from the food hall on the lower level, to the 16 family focussed restaurants on the upper level.

“Around 64% of our shoppers choose to have something to eat or drink when they visit, so we are constantly looking for new brands to refresh our offer and create an even more modern and vibrant dining experience.”

Keith Bird, Chief Operating Officer for GBK, said: “We have been looking to secure a site in Meadowhall for some time and with so much momentum behind the refurbishment project, now seemed like the perfect moment to take space there.

"Located in a prime unit at the biggest retail destination in Yorkshire, the new restaurant will help to bring Gourmet Burger Kitchen to a much bigger local audience and is a very exciting next step for us.”

The centre’s £60m refurbishment will complete before Christmas. 40 brands including All Saints, Hollister, House of Fraser and Hugo Boss have invested £34 million in redesigning and refitting their stores to reflect the centre’s new contemporary feel.

A further 30 store upgrades are currently underway. Last month, Meadowhall also secured a resolution to grant planning consent for a £300 million Leisure Hall extension.