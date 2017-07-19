Popular American chain store closes its doors in Sheffield city centre

One of Sheffield's most popular American chain restaurants has closed one of its stores in the city.

Baskin Robbins, on Devonshire Street, has shut after a closure notice sign appeared on the front of its door.

Baskin Robbins

No explanation was given as to why the store had closed, with a message simply stating that the location was "no longer in trade".

The ice cream store was one of two American chains on Devonshire Street, with Tex-Mex style fast-food restaurant Taco Bell operating nearby.

Customers in Sheffield took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the store's unexpected closure.

Michelle Bond tweeted: "Hi, is your store on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield still open? Heard city centre store is now closed."

Baskin Robbins confirmed that the store had closed but stressed that their Ecclesall Road site was still open for business.

While no official explanation has been given over the store's closure, Baskin Robbins tweeted that one of their stores in Cambridge had also closed.

They explained that, as the stores are run as franchises, the decision to close would come from the owners.

Baskin Robbins is just one of many American chain stores to open in Sheffield, including Taco Bell, Five Guys and TGI Fridays.