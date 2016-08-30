Pop-up prosecco bar to open in Doncaster ahead of the St Leger festival

A pop-up prosecco bar is set to open in Doncaster this week ahead of the start of the historic St Leger Festival.

The bar, Prosecco Pit Stop, is opening to customers on 2 September outside Debenhams on the first floor.

The temporary addition to the shopping centre has been launched in the run up to the famous Ladbrokes St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse, which takes place from September 7 to 10.

Following the festival, the bar will be relocating to a more permanent position within the shopping later this year.

Daniel Matters, commercialisation manager at Frenchgate Shopping Centre, said: “We’re really excited to be launching our pop-up prosecco bar at Frenchgate, which is a fantastic temporary addition to enhance our customers’ shopping experience.

“What better way to for people to relax during or after a busy day shopping with us than a lovely chilled glass of fizz!

“It’ll also be a great way to welcome race-goers to Doncaster for the upcoming St Ledger Festival, which is a huge event for the town.”

The bar will serve a range of proscecco, champagne, world beers and other beverages and is owned and operated by local publicans Shaun and Lucy Applegate of The Station Hotel in Blaxton. It will be open seven days a week.