The day is finally upon us - Donald Trump will be President of America for at least four years.

But in a post Brexit UK, will Donald Trump be good for the country and good for Yorkshire?

Vote in our poll and let us know what you think.

And don't forget, you can still vote in this Theresa May Brexit poll here - Is Theresa May right to take the UK out of the single market? http://yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/poll-is-theresa-may-right-to-leave-the-single-market-1-8338309