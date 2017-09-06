Police warning over car theft scam in Sheffield

A police warning has been issued about a car theft scam after a motorist was caught out in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said that last night a car was stolen after a motorist arranged to meet a prospective buyer at Drakehouse Retail Park, Waterthorpe.
While the prospective buyer was looking at the vehicle the fraudster drove off in it.
A police spokesman said: "Just a reminder to those selling things online - if you are meeting a prospective buyer, it is a good idea to take someone with you.
"Please ensure you meet in hours of daylight, in a busy area, covered by CCTV wherever possible.
"Take your mobile phone and don't hand over the goods until you have the money."
