Police warning as bags snatched while motorists sit at traffic lights in South Yorkshire

Drivers are being urged to be vigilant after two cars were targeted by bag snatchers within ten minutes of each other as they waited at the same roundabout in Rotherham.

The incidents happened on Tuesday when the vehicles were stationary at traffic lights.

Police said at around 12.20pm, a Vauxhall Zafira was at traffic lights at College Road roundabout, close to Centenary Way and Greasbrough Street, when a man approached the passenger side of the car and knocked on the window.

The man opened the door, reached in and grabbed the woman’s handbag before running off.

At around 12.30pm, a Suzuki Swift was waiting at traffic lights at the same roundabout when a man knocked on the passenger window.

The woman put the window down and a man reached inside and attempted to snatch her handbag but fled empty handed.

Temporary police sergeant Tony Lee, said: “While we do not want to cause alarm to the public, we do want people to be aware and to remain vigilant when in their cars, as the nature of these two incidents is incredibly distressing.

“We are following up a number of leads including CCTV, and we will continue to make enquiries as the investigation progresses.

“The man in both incidents has been described as white, aged mid-twenties, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of a slim build.

“If anyone has any information or believes they may have also been a victim, I would urge you to please come forward by calling 101 and quoting incident number 431 of 1 August 2017.”