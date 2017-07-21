Have your say

Police have issued a warning to fans flocking to Sheffield for Tramlines festival to expect "heavy traffic" this evening after a water main burst.

Residents reported that a water pipe had burst on West Bar Roundabout at around 1.30pm as Yorkshire Water engineers arrived on the scene.

Superintendent Simon Wanless tweeted "Tramlines2017 traffic is going to heavy this evening. A burst water main at West Bar island is already causing build ups."

Streets Ahead said they are aware of the water burst at West Bar Roundabout and have urged motorists in the area to take care.

Motorists have said that traffic is already "horrendous" after West Bar roundabout was closed outbound with bus services diverted to Stocksbridge and Chapeltown.

Videos on social media show motorists trying to brave the flood water before the road was closed off by Yorkshire Water engineers.

Eye-witnesses have reported water "pouring down the hill" with the bottom of Corporation Street flooded.