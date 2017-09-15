Police want to speak to these men over violence at Sheffield United match

These are the men police want to speak with in connection with violence at a Sheffield United match.

Cleveland Police released the CCTV images today, of men they would like to identify and speak to, after disorder at the Middlesborough v Sheffield United match on August 12 at Riverside Stadium.

Police want to speak to this man after violence at Sheffield United match

The incidents took place primarily in and around car park E after the match, and inquiries are on-going.

Several arrests have already been made, with further arrests expected.

The force said it was making use of all the investigative tools and specialist technology at its disposal.

Police will also seek to obtain football banning orders where appropriate, in a bid to keep football a family-friendly game.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to contact PC Chris Hilton at Cleveland Police via the 101 phone number.

Each image has been assigned a unique reference number and it would be helpful if you could quote this when providing information. You can also email christopher.hilton2@cleveland.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111

