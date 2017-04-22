Police want to speak to man and woman, pictured, after purse is allegedly stolen

Police have released images of a man and woman they would like to speak to as part of an investigation after a purse was allegedly stolen in Glossop.

Derbyshire Constabulary is investigating an incident where an 87-year-old woman had her purse allegedly taken from her handbag.

Police have released an image of a woman, pictured, they would like to speak to as part of an investigation after a purse was allegedly stolen from a pensioner in the Co-op, on Norfolk Street, Glossop, on April 12.

The woman was in the Co-op supermarket on Norfolk Street, Glossop, at 11am, on Wednesday, April 12, when a man is thought to have distracted her.

A woman has then allegedly taken her purse from her handbag.

Anyone that recognises the pictured man and woman - whom police would like to speak with to help them with their enquiries - is asked to contact PC Andrew Prince on 101 quoting reference number 17000152900.

Alternatively, anyone with information can send a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of Derbyshire Constabulary’s website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Those with information can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.