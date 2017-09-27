Police use Barnsley buses in crackdown on crime

Police officers are riding buses around Barnsley in a crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour.

They travelled thorugh Grimethorpe, Royston, Shafton, Kendray on an evening operation earlier this month looking for toublemakers and those committing crimes on the public transport network.

The hope is that the officers will act as a deterrent but if yobs do strike officers will be able to react there and then.

Police chiefs want to repeat the operation in other parts of the town.

Sergeant Bradley Wynne, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This operation was launched in response to growing concerns from Stagecoach about anti-social behaviour on our region’s travel network.

“We have received numerous reports across South Yorkshire of anti-social behaviour as well as individuals throwing missiles at buses, causing damage and potentially endangering the lives of those travelling on our buses.

“By placing a visible policing presence on our buses, we hope this reassures the public that we are there to address any emerging issues and if we do see anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour or throwing missiles at buses, our officers are positioned to strike and take the appropriate action with those responsible.

Sgt Wynne added: “We plan to continue these operations as we move into the darker nights period, when we do typically tend to see an increase in anti-social behaviour, and similar operations will take place across South Yorkshire not just in Barnsley.

“We want to send a strong message to anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour, particularly those who think it’s a bit of fun to throw things at buses, that this will not be tolerated.”

Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “The safety of our passengers is our main priority and we have been working with South Yorkshire Police to ensure that people can travel across the region safely. We hope that this exercise will deter anyone from taking part in anti-social behaviour.”