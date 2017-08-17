Police urge public to come forward after sledgehammer and shotgun used in Sheffield robbery

A sledgehammer and shotgun were used in an armed robbery in Sheffield yesterday, and police have issued an urgent appeal to find witnesses and help catch the culprits.

Two men stole a 'substantial' amount of cash from Thomson travel agents on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, after smashing their way in and threatening staff with a shotgun at about 5.30pm.

The thieves used a stolen, black Volkswagen Polo in the robbery, with registration LM66 GVU.

A man got out of the passenger side of the car and smashed the glass door at the front of the premises with a sledgehammer.

After reaching through and unlocking the door, he entered the store, followed by another man brandishing what was believed to be a sawn-off shotgun.

The men demanded cash from the safe, before making off on Holme Lane, towards Loxley.

Police said the men wore dark, hooded tops with the hoods up. Their faces were partially covered.

Detective Constable Rob Lewis said: “This is an extremely distressing incident for the staff involved, who thankfully were not injured but are understandably, incredibly shaken by what has happened.

“We are determined to apprehend the two men responsible, and have already made numerous inquiries into the robbery.

"We are looking at CCTV footage to further develop any leads, but I would please ask the public for any help or information they can provide to assist with investigation.

He said the car was stolen on Monday from the Fulwood area.

DC Lewis urged witnesses to contact police with any information.

"Anything at all, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please call us on 101, or make contact with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111,” he said.

If you have any information, quote incident number 870 of August 16 when calling.