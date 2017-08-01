Police to carry cameras to protect cyclists on roads in Sheffield and Doncaster

PCSOs riding bikes around Sheffield and Doncaster are to wear cameras in a bid to protect cyclists.

The footage will be reviewed and any motorists found to be driving too closely to any cyclists will be the subject of follow-up investigations.

Inspector Craig Clifton said: “Following concerns raised by several of our county’s cycling groups and feedback from cyclists in South Yorkshire, we will now roll out a Safe Pass initiative.

“This is as a direct result of the public’s feedback and we hope this demonstrates that we do listen to your concerns and will act to address the issues you raise.

“The scheme will initially be implemented in Sheffield and Doncaster based on some early feedback and if successful, will be rolled out forcewide.

“We are in the early stages of introducing this scheme in our force area, so it will be subject to review. We will also continue to investigate allegations of careless driving locally which are brought to our attention.

“We hope this scheme makes a positive difference to the experience of cyclists on our roads, with the ultimate aim of raising awareness and improving road safety for cyclists on the roads of South Yorkshire.”