Police thank public for response to Hillsborough appeal

Officers investigating the Hillsborough disaster have thanked people who responded to an appeal for witnesses.

Detectives from Operation Resolve released images of 19 people they wanted to speak to as witnesses, as they could have vital information on the crush in which 96 Liverpool FC supporters died on April 15, 1989.

So far, eight of those people have been identified and their statements are being taken. Names have been given for a further eight people and detectives are in the process of tracing and contacting them.

Detective chief superintendent Neil Malkin said: “We have had a positive response to the witness appeal and I would like to thank the public for their help.

“We have identifications for eight of the 19 people and potentially a further eight. The process is well underway to speak to the further eight people who have responded to the appeal and establish whether they are in fact those individuals.

"Once we have done that we can then go and get an account of their experiences on the day as well.

“As I said at the time, the purpose of this appeal is to try and fill in gaps in our evidence and put together the best possible file of evidence for the Crown Prosecution Service in order for them to make the most informed decisions.

“We remain on track to have passed on our files by the turn of the year.”