Police team moves into Sheffield suburb after shooting and stabbing

A dedicated police team has moved into a Sheffield suburb after a shooting and stabbing in the space of two days.

The team has been deployed to Burngreave in the wake of an attack in which a 17-year-old boy was stabbed and another 48 hours later in which a 33-year-old man was shot.

Both incidents are believed to have involved gangs of Somalian and Kurdish men.

Residents have spoken of their fears for more revenge attacks and claim last week's violent clashes were the result of a turf war over drugs.

A sergeant and four police constables will concentrate on issues in the area in a bid to crackdown on crime.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “I want to make it clear that the introduction of this new team is in no way intended to undermine the ongoing neighbourhood policing consultations.

“It is still of vital importance that we create a policing structure that works for our communities and these events will continue, so please ensure you attend any locally if you want a say in what the force may look like.

“However, given the concerning events of last week it became clear that the Burngreave and Spital Hill area needed some renewed focus, so we have introduced a local problem solving team.

“Those officers and staff will work closely with our partner agencies to examine the current issues affecting the local community, to devise possible solutions and offer additional support.

“Crime in any form will not be tolerated and it is my hope that with the introduction of the dedicated team this week, local residents and businesses are reassured by how seriously we’re taking this matter and will work with us to make their community as safe as it can be.”