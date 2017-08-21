Police tackle off-roaders using Trans Pennine Trail

Police officers mounted an operation targeting off-roaders using the Trans Pennine Trail in Barnsley over the weekend.
They looked for off-road bikers and drivers using the Trans Pennine Trail between Stairfoot and Wombwell, Worsbrough Common, Gilroyd and Dodworth.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers conducted an illegal off-road vehicle operation. A number of people have been spoken to and advised about riding and driving on public land."
Anyone with information on culprits should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
