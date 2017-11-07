Police step in to tackle nuisance youths at McDonald's in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police has been forced to step in again to tackle groups of youths causing a nuisance at a McDonald's restaurant in Sheffield.

Earlier this year, nuisance youths had to sign Acceptable Behaviour Contracts and were banned from McDonald's at Handsworth because of problems involving large groups of youths gathering there.

McDonald's employed security staff on the doors on Friday nights in a bid to prevent large groups from congregating at the restaurant and South Yorkshire Police said the measures initially worked.

But the force said that over recent weeks 'the problem has started again' and Acceptable Behaviour Contracts have been signed by a further seven youths.

A spokesman said: "We have had seven youths and their parents in at the police station for further contracts to be issued.

"It needs to be stated that these youths were different from the original ones causing the issues.

"If youths breach these contracts, they are asked to come into the station to explain their actions.

"Ultimately if these breaches re-occur the youths can be put on a Criminal Behaviour Order - the old ASBO. These orders are very restrictive and people can be arrested if they contravene them."