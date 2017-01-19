Police step in to help find missing Doncaster dog

A police appeal for information has been launched following the disappearance of a dog from Doncaster.

The dog, a pug called Larry, went missing from a garden in Kirton Lane, Stainforth, on Saturday, January 7.

Larry is black pug and has been micro-chipped.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "His owner is incredibly distressed by the suspected theft.

"Despite enquiries in the local community, Larry has still not been found and officers are now asking for your help.

"Did you see anything suspicious in the area that evening?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.