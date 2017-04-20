Police spot car 'spinning through air upside down' in South Yorkshire crash

Police officers spotted a car 'spinning through the air upside down' in a crash in Doncaster.

They were travelling along White Rose Way towards Lakeside, Doncaster, when a car on the opposite side of the road ran out of control.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers were travelling down White Rose Way, towards Lakeside, on mobile patrol when a large bang was heard on the opposite carriageway. "All the officers could see in their rear view mirrors was a car spinning through the air upside down as it had struck the safety barrier at the traffic lights."

The 29-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.