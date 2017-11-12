Police slam illegal driver caught on M1 with family in his car

Have your say

Police have hit out at a driver for his 'total lack of responsibility' after he was caught travelling on the M1 without a licence or insurance.

The motorist was one of 10 illegal drivers caught by Derbyshire Constabulary's road policing unit overnight.

He was caught on the M1 at junction 25.

The team tweeted: "M1 J25. No driving licence and no insurance.

"Wife and kids in the car also. Total lack of responsibility to his family and other members of the public.

"One of 10 illegal drivers removed from the road by nightshift. #Seized."